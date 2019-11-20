Twinkle Khanna shares picture of auto-rickshaw with washbasin, mobile charger and other amenities

Maharashtra: Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday shared an intriguing picture of Mumbai's only '101 percent 1RK' auto rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

The 'Pyjamas' writer re-posted the auto's picture from the page of Tweak India which is her own digital media platform. "Equipped with a window garden, washbasin, and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame," read the caption of the quirkily decked vehicle.