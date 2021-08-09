Twinkle Khanna says she feels 'terrified' when Akshay Kumar performs stunts

Indian author and former actor Twinkle Khanna on Monday revealed that she actually feels 'terrified' when her superstar husband Akshay Kumar performs stunt scenes in movies.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring the filming of action sequences for his upcoming spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom'.

In the fascinating video, viewers could get a glimpse of Akshay practising hard during the takes as he tries to perfect each and every shot.

In the clip, the actor who is known as one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, could be heard sharing that he had to go the extra mile while training and shooting for his character in the film.