Twinkle Khanna reveals why she doesn't let Akshay Kumar make coffee for her

Twinkle Khanna is proving yet again that she's indeed Mrs Funnybones. Mrs Funnybones is an actor-turned-author who keeps sharing quirky images with hilarious captions on social media. Twinkle, who is known for her sense of humour and wit took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback picture.
Twinkle shared why she never asks husband Akshay Kumar to make a cup of coffee for her.
Akshay might be the biggest names in Bollywood and the most versatile actor. From comedy to movies on serious issues, Akshay does it all. But here's one thing Mr. Khiladi Kumar can't do, make a cup of coffee wifey.
Twinke Khanna shared a picture of not so appealing cup of coffee and trolled her hubby's kitchen skills. She captioned it, "Writers need caffeine almost as much as pencils require graphite:) But..this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again! #throwback #writerswoes"
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next starring in Good Newwz which will be the last Hindi release of the year. Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is a comedy about a major goof-up that changes the lives of both the couples.
Good Newwz presented by Zee Studios, in association with Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions is slated to release on 27th December 2019.
