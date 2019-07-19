Twinkle Khanna remembers her father Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary in a heartfelt post

The first superstar of India, Rajesh Khanna, was one of the most beloved stars of all time. From romance to comedy, the late actor received love from all quarters. His daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna always remember him and share sweet memories. While Rinke keeps away from the limelight, Twinkle often shares moments from their childhood.
On the death anniversary of Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of her and her sister with Rajesh Khanna. She captioned the black and white photo, “Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs..”
Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18th July in 2012. Currently, Twinkle Khanna is on vacation in London with Akshay Kumar and her kids Aarav and Nitara. Akshay returned just for a day for the trailer launch of Mission Mangal.
