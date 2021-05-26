Twinkle Khanna raises Rs 92 lakh to procure oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 crisis

Author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has been constantly trying to help COVID-19 patients amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

On Wednesday, Twinkle took to her Instagram stories to announce that she has raised over Rs 92 lakh to procure oxygen concentrators for hospitals across the country.

The Mela actress has joined hands with Daivik Foundation and Annada to begin a fundraising campaign.

Expressing gratitude towards people who have donated to the campaign, Twinkle wrote. "With your help, we have raised more than Rs 92 lakh to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases. there is a severe shortage of oxygen availability across hospitals in India.