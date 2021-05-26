Twinkle Khanna raises Rs 92 lakh to procure oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 crisis

Author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has been constantly trying to help COVID-19 patients amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India.
On Wednesday, Twinkle took to her Instagram stories to announce that she has raised over Rs 92 lakh to procure oxygen concentrators for hospitals across the country.
The Mela actress has joined hands with Daivik Foundation and Annada to begin a fundraising campaign.
Expressing gratitude towards people who have donated to the campaign, Twinkle wrote. "With your help, we have raised more than Rs 92 lakh to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.
With a rise in COVID-19 cases. there is a severe shortage of oxygen availability across hospitals in India.
Amid this crisis, social media is playing a significant role in connecting donors and helpers to the families of COVID patients. Several B-Town celebrities have been going above and beyond their means to help those in need.
Many of them have come forward to engage with their followers to amplify distress calls, share helpline numbers and support relief efforts.
While some of them have been helping with oxygen concentrators and medicines, others have started COVID-19 relief fundraisers amid the crisis.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who had earlier donated oxygen concentrators and contributed Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation, has also come forward to provide free monthly ration for 3,600 dancers.
