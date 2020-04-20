Twinkle Khanna predicted her future 25 years ago; internet goes berserk over shared snippets

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has shared a screen-grab of an old interview, where she had spoken about her future plans. The snippet is proof that Twinkle had already predicted what her life would be in 2020.
Twinkle Khanna was in an online chat 25 years ago when she was asked, "Where do you see yourself in ten years?" To which she had said, "Hopefully, in 10 years, I will be sitting on a farm with two kids, a dog and may be a husband." The 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' author had also spoken about her love for making candles and 'breaking her leg' when she was a child. Twinkle shared the snippet of the transcript of her online chat and wrote, "This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one:) Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg."
Reacting to the post, a user commented, "What a coincidence." "This is Really insane," wrote another.
Another user had a hilarious reaction, he said, "Mam you are जोतिषी(Astrologist), tell me what happen in next 10year."
"may your leg get better and yes you are lucky to have life the way you wanted it to be," read a comment.
Well, it seems like life turned out to be exactly how Twinkle had imagined it 25 years ago! She's married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and has two kids - Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle also has a dog and a successful candle business.
Speaking about her love for candle making as a child, she had said, “I learnt how to make candles when I was a kid. My mom used to make them. Then, when I broke my leg once and couldn’t really move around, I started playing around with it.”
For the uninitiated, Twinkle Khanna recently broke a foot and doting husband was seen taking his wife Twinkle Khanna to the hospital. Twinkle shared a video that shows her and her husband Akshay Kumar returning from a hospital. In the clip, she's seen calling Akshay her "driver from Chandni Chowk". The quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.
