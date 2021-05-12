Twinkle Khanna lauds 'neighbour' Hrithik Roshan for doing his bit amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian author and former actor Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday lauded her neighbour and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for contributing towards COVID relief during the time of crisis.

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post for Hrithik along with a sunkissed photo of the 'Bang Bang' actor. In the caption, she wrote, "Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out @hrithikroshan."

Recently, Hrithik reportedly joined a host of American stars to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts. Doing his bit for those suffering due to the pandemic, Hrithik helped raise an estimated USD 3.68 million.