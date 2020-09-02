Twinkle Khanna is all praises for mom Dimple Kapadia after watching 'Tenet'

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage thriller ‘Tenet’ was the first big-budget Hollywood film to hit the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nolan's latest features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Kapadia’s daughter and former actress Twinkle Khanna was all praises as she watched her mother on the big screen.