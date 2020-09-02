Twinkle Khanna is all praises for mom Dimple Kapadia after watching 'Tenet'

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage thriller ‘Tenet’ was the first big-budget Hollywood film to hit the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nolan's latest features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.
Kapadia’s daughter and former actress Twinkle Khanna was all praises as she watched her mother on the big screen.
Khanna took to Twitter and wrote, “Finally saw Tenet! Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible. Like Variety says, “A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance).”
Besides Khanna, actress Sonam Kapoor also raved about veteran actor, while watching the film in London.
Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film.
"So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled.
"Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing," the actor wrote on Sunday.
'Tenet' revolves around a group of secret agents working on the prevention of World War 3. It has released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand.
