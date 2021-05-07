Twinkle Khanna hits back at allegations of 'richest actor' Akshay Kumar not helping enough amid COVID-19 crisis

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently donated a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.

The 'Mela' actor took to Instagram and shared the news.

"Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," wrote Khanna.