Twinkle Khanna hits back at allegations of 'richest actor' Akshay Kumar not helping enough amid COVID-19 crisis

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently donated a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.
The 'Mela' actor took to Instagram and shared the news.
"Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," wrote Khanna.
Urging her legion of fans and followers to contribute in whatever they can in the fight against COVID-19, the 'Mrs Funnybones' author wrote, " I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."
However, a former IAS officer criticised the star couple for seeking donations from others instead of providing the same, given that Akshay is one of the richest celebrities in India.
As of 2020, Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star on Forbes list of highest-paid actors with an estimated net worth of USD 48.5 million.
Responding to this comment, Twinkle wrote, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause & in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe.”
Besides this, Akshay had earlier said that he will be supporting the National Commission for Women (NCW)'s initiative to help pregnant women amid the pandemic.
"The Covid-crisis has taken an unbearable toll over women and children. It's time they got help. Any pregnant woman needing medical assistance can call on the helpline 9354954224 of NCW India," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Kumar also shared the helpline number for children who need counselling or help.
Last month, the action superstar also donated Rs 1 crore to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.