Twinkle Khanna has an epic reply to troll who asked if she has a 'device' to click 'such' pics

Recently, Khanna and her superstar husband Akshay Kumar donated over a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.

However, a former IAS officer criticised the star couple for seeking donations from others instead of providing the same, given that Akshay is one of the richest celebrities in India.

As of 2020, Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star on Forbes list of highest-paid actors with an estimated net worth of USD 48.5 million.

Responding to this comment, Twinkle wrote, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause & in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe.”

Twinkle is the daughter of iconic actor Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia.

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, the duo has been married for nearly two decades now.