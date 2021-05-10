Twinkle Khanna has an epic reply to troll who asked if she has a 'device' to click 'such' pics

Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna, who is best-known for her epic yet hilarious replies to trolls on social media, addressed one on the occasion of Mother’s Day.
In a heartfelt post for her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, she shared a candid monochromatic picture of the doing activities like sketching and embroidery.
Khanna captioned it as, “Mothers’ Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through.”
However, a troll hopped on the comments section and wrote, “How do you click such photos? Do you ask anyone to click it for you? Or you have a specific device for that?”, to which Twinkle replied, “Haha! I have a husband who passes by taking random pictures so yes in other words I do have a specific device.”
Recently, Khanna and her superstar husband Akshay Kumar donated over a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.
However, a former IAS officer criticised the star couple for seeking donations from others instead of providing the same, given that Akshay is one of the richest celebrities in India.
As of 2020, Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star on Forbes list of highest-paid actors with an estimated net worth of USD 48.5 million.
Responding to this comment, Twinkle wrote, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause & in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe.”
Twinkle is the daughter of iconic actor Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia.
Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, the duo has been married for nearly two decades now.
