Twinkle Khanna claps back at trolls morphing her pictures, calling for boycott of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii'

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmii' courted controversies prior to its release, after netizens accused makers of promoting love-jihad and portraying transgender community in a negative light. While the actor and the makers have remained tight-lipped about the same, Kumar's wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has hit back at trolls through her column.
In her column for the Times of India, 'Mrs Funnybones' author penned down her feelings about the boycott calls for Akshay's upcoming film and the trolls who've been morphing her pictures.
She wrote, "The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb."
"Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me," she added.
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ was renamed after a legal notice served by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.
According to a report by Zoom TV, the legal notice stated that the film’s title is being considered “derogatory and offensive towards the Goddess Lakshmi by the Hindu community.”
It further claimed that the makers deliberately did so to lower the dignity and disrespect the Hindu Goddess.
Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, who was representing the Karni Sena sent the notice demanding an unconditional apology by the makers for hurting religious sentiments.
Besides Karni Sena, Hindu Sena had also written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a change in the title.
Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena had asserted that Hindu Sainiks will protest outside cinema halls if their demands were not fulfilled.
'Laxmmi Bomb' features Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is a horror-comedy and revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.
The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)