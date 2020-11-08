Twinkle Khanna claps back at trolls morphing her pictures, calling for boycott of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii'

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmii' courted controversies prior to its release, after netizens accused makers of promoting love-jihad and portraying transgender community in a negative light. While the actor and the makers have remained tight-lipped about the same, Kumar's wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has hit back at trolls through her column.

In her column for the Times of India, 'Mrs Funnybones' author penned down her feelings about the boycott calls for Akshay's upcoming film and the trolls who've been morphing her pictures.

She wrote, "The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb."

"Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me," she added.