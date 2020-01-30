Tweeple call for boycott of 'Thappad' after 'JNU supporter' Taapsee Pannu shares first look

After sharing the first look of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to give her fans another surprise.
Taapsee on Thursday, shared the first look of her upcoming film, 'Thappad'. The film that reunites Taapsee with her 'Mulk' director Anubhav Sinha, is apparently an ode to Indian women and explores gender dynamics in relationships.
The 'Pink' actor, who's known for essaying fierce and radical characters will be playing a conventional Indian woman in 'Thappad'.
On Thursday, Taapsee shared the first look of the movie on Twitter and wrote, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?
Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?
Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!
#Thappadfirstlook"
Fans wished the actress all the best for her ambitious project. Meanwhile, a section of Twitter called for a boycott of 'JNU supporter' Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'.
"Boycott your movies. You have supported #TukdeTukdeGang," wrote a user.
Another wrote, "तुम जैसे गद्दारों की फिल्म देखने से अच्छा है सन्नी लियोनी का फिल्म देख लें।"
Here are some tweets:
During the nationwide students' protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act last year, Taapsee had condemned police violence at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Speaking about the discourse, Tapsee had said, "I haven't expressed my views on CAA because I haven't studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn't feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen."
The actress was also a part of the peaceful protest against the attack on students of the JNU, held at Mumbai's Carter Road on Janaury 7.
On the film front, 'Thappad' also stars Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul and Pavail Gulati. The film is scheduled for release on February 28.
