Tweeple call for boycott of 'Thappad' after 'JNU supporter' Taapsee Pannu shares first look

After sharing the first look of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to give her fans another surprise.

Taapsee on Thursday, shared the first look of her upcoming film, 'Thappad'. The film that reunites Taapsee with her 'Mulk' director Anubhav Sinha, is apparently an ode to Indian women and explores gender dynamics in relationships.

The 'Pink' actor, who's known for essaying fierce and radical characters will be playing a conventional Indian woman in 'Thappad'.