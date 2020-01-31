TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari to make Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The fans are delighted to see Alia Bhatt working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was her dream since she was very young. The actress was to shoot Inshallah with Salman Khan but the film got shelved due to unforeseen circumstances.

Soon, the filmmaker announced this gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi which went on floor in December 2019. The first look was unveiled this month in which the actress looked fierce in a whole new avatar.

Now, it seems like one of the leads has been finalized for the film. If the reports are anything to go by, TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari has been roped in to play one of the lead roles named Afsan in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was looking for a fresh face when he came across Maheshwari’s audition tape. The actor will be shooting real soon.