Tusshar Kapoor stands apart from Bollywood, slams one-sided coverage of Delhi violence in international media

Twitter users had mixed reactions to Kapoor's tweet. However, if one scrutinises international media carefully, one-sided reportage is pretty much evident.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had quoted murdered Intelligence Bureau staffer Anikt Sharma's brother, Ankur, having said that his brother was killed by a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The WSJ article alleged Ankit as saying, "They came armed with stones, rods, knives and even swords; they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'; some even wore helmets."

"They started throwing stones and bricks at residents, who rushed to Ankit to help them...Later his body was found in a ditch," the article further read.

However, Ankur on Friday said that he never gave any statement to WSJ. "I never gave such a statement to the Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying," he said.