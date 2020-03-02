Tusshar Kapoor stands apart from Bollywood, slams one-sided coverage of Delhi violence in international media

Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Monday took to Twitter and slammed international media for 'fake and one-sided coverage' of Delhi violence.
He wrote, "Appalling to see so much fake one sided news about my country in the international media!"
"Now one wonders whether stuff said about truly authoritarian regimes like North Korea was ever true," he added.
Twitter users had mixed reactions to Kapoor's tweet. However, if one scrutinises international media carefully, one-sided reportage is pretty much evident.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had quoted murdered Intelligence Bureau staffer Anikt Sharma's brother, Ankur, having said that his brother was killed by a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.
The WSJ article alleged Ankit as saying, "They came armed with stones, rods, knives and even swords; they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'; some even wore helmets."
"They started throwing stones and bricks at residents, who rushed to Ankit to help them...Later his body was found in a ditch," the article further read.
However, Ankur on Friday said that he never gave any statement to WSJ. "I never gave such a statement to the Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying," he said.
An article in Time written by Rana Ayyub titled- "Narendra Modi Looks the Other Way as New Delhi Burns"- called the Delhi violence as "anti-Muslim riots". Also, most international media outlets termed it as a 'pogrom'. However, it cannot be called one. By definition, a pogrom is "the organized killing of large numbers of people, because of their race or religion" but the violence in Delhi wasn't solely related to any particular religion.
The Delhi violence which began on Sunday, February 23 in Northeast Delhi was due to the clash between the supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
The death count on Monday rose to 46. People from both the communities lost their lives in the violence which continued for next four days. However, terming the violence as a "pogrom" or calling it "anti-Muslim" isn't justifiable.
