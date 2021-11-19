Tusshar Kapoor Birthday Special: Check out the doting dad's adorable moments with his son Laksshya

Bollywood actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor turns 45 on November 20.

Tusshar is a single father of a child born via surrogacy and IVF in 2016.

In an earlier interview, the 'Golmaal' actor had said, "I am thrilled to be a father! The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. Therefore, I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life. By the greatness of God and the excellent medical team at Jaslok, parenthood is an option for many, who choose to be single parents."

Whenever Tusshar gets free time from his shoots, he spends it with his little munchkin.

Interestingly, the idea of being a single parent came to Tusshar, when he met 'Rajneeti' director Prakash Jha in a flight in 2015. After that, he met a family, who had gone through the same procedure. Post-meeting them, Tusshar was inspired and ready to become a single parent.

However, his father, veteran actor Jeetendra, and sister Ekta Kapoor, were unaware of his decision.

After some days, he surprised his family with the good news and they accepted his decision of becoming a single parent.

Check out the doting dad's adorable moments with his son Laksshya:

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:24 PM IST