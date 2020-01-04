Tupac move aside: Anup Jalota poses with a gun with Jasleen Matharu in a TikTok video

Singer Anup Jalota, best known for his performances in the Hindu devotional music, hogged the limelight when he entered the Bigg Boss house last year.

His alleged affair with Jasleen Matharu who is 37 years younger than him became the "hot topic" for discussion in living rooms. However, the two said that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between them.

Now, the two are seen in a viral TikTok video posted by Jasleen Matharu on her Instagram. Anup Jalota is seen holding a gun and lip-syncing the 1971 hit song Aap Yahaan Aaye Kis Liye.

Watch Video: