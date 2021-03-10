'Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai': Gauahar Khan slams media portal for 'baseless report' of her pregnancy

For the unversed, Gauahar's father passed away on Friday. She had taken to Instagram to share the news and posted a story to state that the "funeral is aftr Zohar Namaz".

Zafar Ahmed Khan was reportedly unwell for a while and hospitalised earlier this month. The actress did not give out details about the reasons of demise.

She had earlier posted a picture of her hugging her father in the ICU . "Oh Allah bless my father," she had written with the picture. Gauahar had also been requesting fans on Instagram to pray for her father.