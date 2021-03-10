'Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai': Gauahar Khan slams media portal for 'baseless report' of her pregnancy

Actress Gauahar khan, who recently lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday lashed out a news portal for a false report about her pregnancy.
After the outlet shared the report, which suggested that Gauahar and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child just three months after their wedding, the 'Rocket Singh' actress tweeted: "Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai ! Aur facts bhi . 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. @AsianetNewsHN. I am not pregnant, thank you very much!"
For the unversed, Gauahar's father passed away on Friday. She had taken to Instagram to share the news and posted a story to state that the "funeral is aftr Zohar Namaz".
Zafar Ahmed Khan was reportedly unwell for a while and hospitalised earlier this month. The actress did not give out details about the reasons of demise.
She had earlier posted a picture of her hugging her father in the ICU . "Oh Allah bless my father," she had written with the picture. Gauahar had also been requesting fans on Instagram to pray for her father.
Recently, Gauahar shared a picture with her father from her wedding and captioned it: "The two men in my life , who made me a strong woman in different ways . My Pappa , who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think , in who I became . And MY Zaid , who accepted me with my strength, fire n flaws n became my strongest support of life and it’s tidal waves . I love you both so much ! Pappa I miss you !"
