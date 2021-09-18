e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RN Ravi sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu'Can't continue with such humiliation,' CM tells Sonia Gandhi ahead of Punjab meet, say sources
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:31 PM IST

‘Tumhara chadha utaar dungi’: Rakhi Sawant slams Raghav Chadha for using her name to comment on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Speaking to reporters, Chaddha said nobody takes Sidhu seriously.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday called Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu "the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" after the former cricketer criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, Chaddha said nobody takes Sidhu seriously.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is considered to be the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He was recently reprimanded and scolded by the Congress High command for his non-stop attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As a result of which Navjot Singh Sidhu today began ranting against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

"We just have to wait for a day and Navjot Singh Sidhu will resume his diatribes against Captain Amarinder Singh once again. Sidhu's vision who is an unguided missile," added the AAP national spokesperson.

Reacting to the same, Rakhi hit back at Raghav and said, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr Chadha ho na, mera naam loge toh tumhara chadha utaar dungi.”

On the other hand, Sidhu said that Raghav is still descending from the apes and the monkeys.

“They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind Raghav Chadha. I believe you are still descending! You still have not answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government," tweeted the politician.

ALSO READ

'Misogynist': Raghav Chadha's calls Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'; draws...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal