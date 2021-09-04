'Tum insaan nahi ho': Anushka Sharma shares post on celebrity deaths becoming a 'tamasha'

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma shared a cryptic post on celebrity deaths on Instagram. The post, which is a poem, was originally shared by comedian Zakir Khan who may have referred to the media coverage of actor Sidharth Shukla’s death.

Sidharth bid farewell to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

The poem written in Hindi can be loosely translated in English as, “They don't think of you as a human being. Not because there aren't any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without a soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It's similar to how people try to steal crockery from houses burning in a riot. Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news pieces, three videos, two stories, one post. That's it.”

Read the full post below.

Sidharth was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral on Friday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Several other stars including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, among others reached at late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects on Thursday.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 09:48 AM IST