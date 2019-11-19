Tulsi Kumar, Mika Singh to recreate 90's hit track 'Ankhiyon se goli maare'

Mumbai: After recreating old hit songs like "Shehar ki ladki", "O saki saki" and "Dilbar", singer Tulsi Kumar is back again with another recreation. She along with Mika have created a new version of the Govinda-Raveena Tandon hit song "Ankhiyon se goli maare", from the 1998 film, "Dulhe Raja".

The new version from the upcoming film "Pati, Patni Aur Woh" will launch on Wednesday.

Talking about the song, Tulsi said: "We have all grown up listening to these peppy numbers which just remind you of so many things and memories. I have grown up to the 90's music n getting an opportunity be a part of this iconic Govinda - Raveena Tandon number Is a dream come true.