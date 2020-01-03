Tujhe Meri Kasam: Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Genelia and Riteish, who met on the sets of "Tujhe Meri Kasam", tied the knot in 2012. They also share two sons Rahyl and Riaan.

The couple also recreated some of the iconic moments of the film, which was released in 2003.

"17 years on .... fees like yesterday- reliving the memories of our debut film," Riteish captioned one of the videos.

In the videos, Genelia and Riteish are seen dancing to the tunes of the songs which were featured in their first film.