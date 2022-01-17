‘Tu maa ki a***h mat karna’: Farah Khan recalls what Raveena Tandon told her while choreographing 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' remix

Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan recalled how actress Raveena Tandon called her up and asked to not mess up the iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' while remixing it for 'Sooryavanshi' featuring Katrina Kaif.

She revealed the same when she appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Raveena Tandon as a celebrity guest.

Farah shared that pressure on her was mostly because of Raveena. She said, Yeh mereko phone kar kar ke bolti thi, ‘Tu maa ki a***h mat karna iss gaane ki’ (She would keep calling and telling me not to mess it up).”

However, once the song was out, Raveena was the first one to call up the ‘Om Shanti Om’ filmmaker and said, “Faru, you have done a superb job and Katrina is looking superb.”

When Kapil asked Raveena if her praise was genuine, she jokingly said, “no” and added, “Mujhe itna bharosa tha ki agar koi aur karta na gaana, I think waakeyi mein uska dahi batata ho gaya hota. But Farah ke haath mein tha toh I knew that woh respect aur grace toh zaroor rahega (I was sure that if someone else was doing the song, they would surely mess it up, but I was confident that Farah would keep the respect and grace intact).”

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon holds a special place in the heart of every 90s kid. Known for its sensuous dance moves, romantic lyrics and catchy beats, the track was recreated featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif for Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi'.

The original song was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan for the 1994 film. The makers of 'Sooryavanshi' kept the same singers for the recreation.

