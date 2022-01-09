'Tu cast nahi hoga...': Aanand L Rai reacts after Vicky Kaushal requests the director for a role in his next film

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently made a public appeal to Aanand L Rai for casting him in the director's next project.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky shared a poster of the filmmaker's recent directorial, 'Atrangi Re' starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Impressed with the film, Vicky wrote along with the poster, "Kitni pyaari Film hai... mazaa aa gaya! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it."

He added, "@dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next Film Sir, please!"

Aanand L Rasi shared the message on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you mere bhai… Aur tu cast nahi hoga...tu jab bhi hoga kahani hoga (You won’t be cast… Whenever you are there, you will be the story)."

Take a look:

'Atrangi Re' took the direct-to-digital route as it released to a positive response on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will have three releases this year including 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, 'The Great Indian Family' with Manushi Chillar and 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's next untitled film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:21 AM IST