'Trying to figure out if we are in Covid times': Kareena Kapoor on her 12th day under quarantine after contracting coronavirus

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared a cryptic post on social media on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote that she's trying to figure out if we are in Covid times or not.

The 'Jab We Met' actress, who is currently in isolation, wrote, "I'm still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not... anyway, day 12... two days to go... stay safe all."

Kareena, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares updates about her quarantine journey – be it her missing being with her babies or giving a glimpse of love in corona times.

Earlier this week, the actress also expressed that she was heartbroken and was missing her family members on the occasion of her son Taimur Ali Khan's 5th birthday.

Kareena's best friend, actress Amrita Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release in 2022. She is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:27 AM IST