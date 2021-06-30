'Try promoting your film without my name': Kangana hits back at Taapsee, says, 'she begs for leftovers'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted to actress Taapsee Pannu's recent comments about her.

During one of her recent interviews, Taapsee said that she does not miss Kangana’s presence on Twitter as she doesn't hold any relevance in her life.

In May, 2021, Kangana got permanently suspended from the microblogging site for violation of Twitter rules.

Kangana never shied away from taking personal jibes at her Bollywood contemporaries in the public domain. While Kangana and Taapsee's feud dates back to August 2019, the former had, on several occasions, taken jibes at the 'Thappad' actor on Twitter.

Now, responding to Taapsee's comment about her on Instagram, Kangana claimed that Taapsee 'begs' producers to give her projects which Kangana has rejected.