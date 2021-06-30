'Try promoting your film without my name': Kangana hits back at Taapsee, says, 'she begs for leftovers'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted to actress Taapsee Pannu's recent comments about her.
During one of her recent interviews, Taapsee said that she does not miss Kangana’s presence on Twitter as she doesn't hold any relevance in her life.
In May, 2021, Kangana got permanently suspended from the microblogging site for violation of Twitter rules.
Kangana never shied away from taking personal jibes at her Bollywood contemporaries in the public domain. While Kangana and Taapsee's feud dates back to August 2019, the former had, on several occasions, taken jibes at the 'Thappad' actor on Twitter.
Now, responding to Taapsee's comment about her on Instagram, Kangana claimed that Taapsee 'begs' producers to give her projects which Kangana has rejected.
She also asked Taapsee to promote her film without using her name. In another post, she also stated that she does not mind 'B-grade actors' taking her name, or inspiration from her to promote themselves. She said that she was inspired by actors such as Sridevi and Waheeda Rehman, too, but never disrespected them.
"She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (She calls producers and begs them to give her any films I turned down, and look at her today. She was once proud to be called the Kangana for poor producers and today, she calls me irrelevant. Haha, people and their strange nature) anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name (sic)," she wrote.
"I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers ....Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji,Waheeda ji and Sridevi ji. Magar doosre ke sar pe paon rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukat dikhana zaroori hai (sic)," she wrote in another post.
It may also be mentioned that last week, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel launched another attack against Taapsee, saying that she was trying to copy Kangana's fashion sense.
Rangoli had commented on pictures of Taapsee, on vacation in Russia, posing in a saree on the streets. "What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee," she wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, bothe Taapsee and Kangana have their kitty full of projects.
While Taapsee will be seen in films like 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Shabash Mithu', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Rashmi Rocket', Kangana has 'Dhaakad', 'Emergency', 'Tejas' and 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline.
