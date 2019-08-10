Truly humbling: Sonam Kapoor on National Award for 'PadMan'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday, and the achievement, according to Sonam Kapoor, is the "only gratification one can ask for." Sonam, who essayed a pivotal role in the film, said it is "truly humbling" for the film to have been accepted by the audiences.

"This is one for the books! Creating a movie around social issues always has its challenges. It's truly humbling to have received the acceptance of our country and the National Film Award committee, this is the only gratification one can ask for," she wrote on Instagram.