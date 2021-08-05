'True symbol of Indian sporting spirit': Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others congratulate wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapse Pannu, Randeep Hooda, Suinel Shetty and others congratulated Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging silver in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Ravi Kumar won the silver after losing 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final on Thursday and became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games.
Kareena took to her Instagram handle to congratulate the wrestler.
The Indian grappler had to endure his semi-final opponent's unsportsmanlike attitude. During the final minute of the game, Dahiya was trailing 5-9 and it was then that, Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting the Indian on his arm when the Indian grappler had pinned him down.
Actor Suniel Shetty took notice of this moment and tweeted: "If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!!"
Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya!"
"Kasuta ladya bhai Ravi Dahiya!! #Olympics #Silver #RaviKumarDahiya #Wrestling #ravidhaiya," tweeted Hooda.
"Another one coming home! Congratulations on the Silver!" wrote Anil Kapoor.
