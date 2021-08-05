'True symbol of Indian sporting spirit': Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others congratulate wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapse Pannu, Randeep Hooda, Suinel Shetty and others congratulated Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging silver in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi Kumar won the silver after losing 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final on Thursday and became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle to congratulate the wrestler.