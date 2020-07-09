Trouble in paradise? Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa delete pictures of each other from Instagram

Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen have been adding fuel to the rumours of having trouble in their marriage. After sharing a cryptic post on being 'broken', Charu has deleted all the pictures with her husband from her Instagram. Rajeev too has taken down the posts featuring Charu.

Recently, Charu Asopa recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram that left fans speculating if there was trouble in their paradise.

Reacting to it, a user had commented, "Praying everything gets back to normal in your personal life..you deserve happiness.."

Another asked, "Mam is everything okay btw you n rajeev sir??"

