Trouble in paradise? Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa delete pictures of each other from Instagram

Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen have been adding fuel to the rumours of having trouble in their marriage. After sharing a cryptic post on being 'broken', Charu has deleted all the pictures with her husband from her Instagram. Rajeev too has taken down the posts featuring Charu.
Recently, Charu Asopa recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram that left fans speculating if there was trouble in their paradise.
Reacting to it, a user had commented, "Praying everything gets back to normal in your personal life..you deserve happiness.."
Another asked, "Mam is everything okay btw you n rajeev sir??"
The couple, who often shared mushy pictures, recently made headlines after Charu Asopa removed 'Sen' from her name on social mdeia. However, Rajeev had laughed off the rumours.
“I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say,” Rajeev said in an interview with SpotboyE.
“Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”
However, a TOI report claimed that Rajeev moved to Delhi after a fight between the couple, and Charu removed 'Sen' from her social media profiles.
“Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication,” a source told TOI.
After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019 in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa with family over the weekend. The couple shared their wedding pictures online, where the two were seen with sister Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughters Renee and Alisah.
