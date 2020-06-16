Trouble in B-town? Mumbai Police to probe 'professional rivalry' angle in Sushant's death, says Maha Home Minister

Citing media reports claiming that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that Mumbai Police will also probe this angle.
Deshmukh took to Twitter and said that though post-mortem report has confirmed that Sushant committed suicide, the depression angle too will be probed.
"While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," tweeted Deshmukh.
This comes after several celebrities and Bollywood insiders alleged that it was nepotism and dirty politics of the industry that pushed Sushant over the edge. 'Dabangg' filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap requested the Maharashtra government to launch a detailed investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that Rajput’s death is just the ‘tip of the iceberg just like the #MeToo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood.’
In a video, Kangana Ranaut said that the actor was never given enough credit for his outstanding performances in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'. Ranaut also slammed 'lapdog journalists' for writing blind items, alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'psychotic, neurotic and an addict'. In the video, Kangana opined, "ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!"
While Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin MLA Neeraj Bablu said, "He was under pressure...a 33-year-old was at his peak and was a threat to rivals. Our call for a probe has been accepted by the Maharashtra government."
Rajput had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.
The provisional post mortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.
The young actor's last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours.
Inputs by ANI
