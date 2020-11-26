Trolls target Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh, say 'he married for limelight'

Rohanpreet Singh, who recently tied the knot with popular singer Neha Kakkar, was spotted at a salon in Mumbai, on Wednesday. After a video of him being captured by shutterbugs went viral on social media, several trolls targeted him and left nasty comments.

In the video, share by popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rohanpreet was seen stepping out of his car and covering his face with a mask in his hand as he poses for the paparazzi.

"Just married #rohanpreetsingh today at @harshanrakesh," read the caption.