Trolls label Aishwarya Rai Bachchan an 'overprotective mom' after she refuses to let go of daughter Aaradhya's hand

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently subjected to severe backlash on social media as trolls taunted her for being an ‘over protective’ mother in the recent pictures surfaced online.

Ash, Abhishek and their 9-year-old daughter Aaryadhya Bachchan were photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

The actress was seen holding onto her baby girl’s hand, seemingly refusing to let it go as the shutterbugs hounded the trio.

The former Miss World was trolled by a section of netizens on Instagram.

One user wrote, “Over protective papa Ko bhi kabhi hath pakdne do sirf tumhari hi nhi hai.”

Another said, “This woman is obsessed with her kid! Uska baap bhi usse pakar nahin sakta! Yeh chodti hi nahin Hai.”

“Mujhe kabhi kabhi esa lagta hai k yeh bachi sirf iss ne hi paida ki abhi k yogdan k bina,” commented one user.

Another user added, “She’s still holding and treating her like 3 yr old kid.”

One netizen wrote, “Gosh leave her hands for once. Let her walk on her own.”