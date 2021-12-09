Trolls call Deepika Padukone 'attention seeker' for unarchiving marriage photos on Vicky-Katrina's wedding day

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently unarchived all her wedding photos on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

For those unversed, Deepika gave her Instagram page a more aesthetic and organised look a few months ago, as a result of which she archived her old posts, including her wedding photos with Ranveer Singh.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to Deepika unarchiving her wedding posts on the photo-sharing app.

While some fans dropped adorable comments along with heart emotions on the posts, others trolled the 'Padmaavat' actress for unarchiving her posts on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding day.

Vicky and Katrina's much-awaited wedding have been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. They are reportedly all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan today.

From pre-wedding festivities to post-wedding photos, the pictures form a timeline of their wedding ceremony that took place at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Northern Italy. The couple had tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

"Insecure to unarchive this now," a user commented on one of her posts.

"Jealousy at its peak," read another comment.

Some users also called her 'attention seeker' and jealous' for her move.

“Why now? 1 Month after their marriage anniversary, Its clear because katrina got all the attention, her wedding is now talk of the town, the rumours are even more famous than her wedding pictures so think about Katrina's wedding pictures” commented another.

Take a look at some of her posts here:

Ranveer and Deepika have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's much awaited '83'.

Deepika has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra's yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:37 PM IST