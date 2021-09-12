Troll tells Tony Kakkar 'I would rather consume poison and die than listen to your songs' - check out his classy reply

Singer Tony Kakkar, brother of popular singer Neha Kakkar, had a befitting reply to a troll who said that they would rather consume poison and die than listen to his songs.

A user recently tweeted: "Sir apke gaane sunne se acha me Zahar khaake Mar jao (I would rather take poison and die than listen to your songs)."

Reacting to the tweet, Tony said, "Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno (Don't die, please. And you don't have to listen to my songs). Your life is precious. 100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge (People like me come and go). I wish aapko meri Umar lag jaaye (I hope you have a long life)."

It didn't stop there!

The user responded to the tweet and wrote: "I do equal number of love songs but you all only talk about dance songs. Make them big. Thank you for that but yeah.. you know what I am saying."

Earlier in June, Tony spoke about constantly being trolled online and opened up about his struggles.

"Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child)," he told Zoom.

On the work front, Tony recently came together with his sister Neha and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for a new party song 'Kanta Laga'.

The song, produced by Desi Music Factory, had faced the wrath of netizens online.

Tony is known for his popular numbers like 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Khuda Bhi', 'Mile Ho Tum', 'Mohabbat Nasha Hai', 'Coca Cola Tu', 'Dheeme Dheeme' among many others.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:20 PM IST