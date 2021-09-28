Troll tells Genelia D'souza 'your kids will be embarrassed with the overacting’ - check out her classy reply

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recently graced Arbaaz Khan's talk show 'Pinch 2' and addressed online trolling.

In the promo of the video, Arbaaz is seen reading out nasty comments left by trolls on Genelia and Riteish's social media pages.

A mean comment read: "Besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn't suit your age and face especially when you're married and got two kids dadi amma. Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They'll be like, ‘Even we don’t act anything like this'."

Genelia, who seemed shocked, had a rather classy reaction to the comment.

"I don't think he's having a good day at home. I hope you're well, bhaisaab. I hope you're really okay at home," she said.

Meanwhile, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh opened up about how he deals with trolls.

"It's okay for people to come, because you're putting yourself out there. I don't think one should take offence. I always write, ‘Love you too, my friend’," he said.

Riteish and Genelia recently launched a vegan meat alternative brand on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi .

Talking about the intention behind launching the vegan meat product, Riteish said, "We're extremely glad to launch our plant-based meat venture and we are confident that Imagine Meats' uniqueness will in a way help us drive a solution to the complexities plaguing our planet.

"The enthusiasm has only doubled up with our dearest Shah Rukh Khan launching the website today. We've worked for years to turn this project into reality and I would like to thank everyone who have been very patient with the announcement. Cannot wait for you all to indulge in the awesome world of plant-based goodness."

Genelia said, "We have crafted each meal with our hearts, forged from the idea of building a better, kinder planet for our children. Happy to present it to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!"

(With IANS inputs)

