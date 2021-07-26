Troll says Ayushmann Khurrana 'looks like a chihuahua'; check out actor's witty reply

After superstar Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Pinch 2', where celebrities open up about trolls, cyber-bullying and their coping mechanisms.
The teaser of the upcoming episode was recently shared online and it shows the 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan' actor responding to a troll who said that he 'looks like a chihuahua'.
When Arbaaz read a comment which said that Ayushmann is a 'good actor' but does not 'look like a hero', the actor replied: "Mere hisaab se jo script hai woh hero hai. Apni nazaron mein main bohot handsome hoon."
Another comment apparently read: "Ayushmann ‘looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag."
Ayushmann had a witty response to the mean comment. He quipped, "As long as the lady is hot, ayushmaan bhava."
Check out the promo here:
The 'Andhadhun' actor also spoke about 'back-to-back flops' after 'Vicky Donor', which marked his Bollywood debut.
"Meri pehli film ke baad teen back-to-back flops ho gayi thi. Logon ne mujhe write off kar diya tha ki iska kuch nahi ho sakta. Actor banna aapke haath mein hai, star banna destiny hai," he said.
The show streams on Zee5 and QuPlayYouTube.
'Pinch 2' will also see other Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Meanwhile, speaking about Ayushmann's upcoming slate of work, he is currently in Bhopal shooting for his forthcoming film, 'Doctor G'.
The film also features actress Rakul Preet Singh.
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' is a medical campus comedy drama, which has the two actors playing doctors. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.
The film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat and also features Shefali Shah in a crucial role.
Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and 'Anek' helmed by Anubhav Sinha.
