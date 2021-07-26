Troll says Ayushmann Khurrana 'looks like a chihuahua'; check out actor's witty reply

After superstar Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Pinch 2', where celebrities open up about trolls, cyber-bullying and their coping mechanisms.

The teaser of the upcoming episode was recently shared online and it shows the 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan' actor responding to a troll who said that he 'looks like a chihuahua'.

When Arbaaz read a comment which said that Ayushmann is a 'good actor' but does not 'look like a hero', the actor replied: "Mere hisaab se jo script hai woh hero hai. Apni nazaron mein main bohot handsome hoon."

Another comment apparently read: "Ayushmann ‘looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag."

Ayushmann had a witty response to the mean comment. He quipped, "As long as the lady is hot, ayushmaan bhava."

Check out the promo here: