Troll calls Karan Kundra 'lady', check out actor's epic reaction

Mumbai: Actor Karan Kundrra recently shared a picture with his "Kitani Mohabbat Hai" co-stars Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor. Apart from praises, his post also got an absurd comment from one user, who tried to troll him by calling him a lady.
"3 ladies," the user commented.
Karan had a sharp retort: "Yes, brother and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I will be proud. The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady. I'm sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you."
Actually, Karan's post was to make an announcement about his live session with Kritika on Instagram on Monday.
Kritika and Karan became household names with their roles of Arohi and Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's show "Kitani Mohabbat Hai". The two have also dated for a while in the past.
