Troll calls Karan Kundra 'lady', check out actor's epic reaction

Mumbai: Actor Karan Kundrra recently shared a picture with his "Kitani Mohabbat Hai" co-stars Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor. Apart from praises, his post also got an absurd comment from one user, who tried to troll him by calling him a lady.

"3 ladies," the user commented.

Karan had a sharp retort: "Yes, brother and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I will be proud. The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady. I'm sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you."