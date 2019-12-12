Troll blames Janhvi Kapoor's shorts for 'increasing rapes'

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her pilates class after her usual workout session. After the pictures were posted online, a troll commented saying this type of dressing has a big role in increasing rape.
'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish B-town beauties right now. Whether its her booty shorts at the gym or the plunging necklines on magazine covers, this 22-year-old diva has been giving us some major style goals.
The actor, however, was trolled for her shorts. Celebrity Photographer Viral Bhayani posted Janhvi's video from the pilates session today on his Instagram.
After the video was posted, a user commented, "Bollywood actresses destroying indian culture and values ..so cheap and vulgar dressing ..this type of outfit will influence almost all men's harmones for sure..this type of dressing has a big role in increasing rape and changing minds of men's"
The comment recieved flak from users and Femina Miss India United Continents 2018, Gayatri Bhardwaj also reacted to the comment saying, "this is what is wrong with our country. Shame on you."
On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in a number of projects, including Zoya Akhtar's "Ghost Stories", Sharan Sharma's "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afza" and Collin D'Cunha's "Dostana 2".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)