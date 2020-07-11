Troll asks Richa Chadha why she is 'silent' about Sushant SIngh Rajput's suicide; actress has a befitting reply

Amid the ongoing outrage on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a troll asked 'Fukrey' actress Richa Chadha why she has been 'silent' about the actor's suicide. The actress had a befitting reply to the troll and hit back at him saying, "Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this..."

The troll had taken to the comments section of Richa Chadha's latest Instagram post and commented, "Why are u people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had u all kept so silent if it had occurred with u??"

Slamming the user, Richa wrote, "Why are u people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had u all kept so silent if it had occurred with u??” Richa in her reply wrote, “@sudeshna.riya exactly how are we ‘keeping quiet’? How dare you suggest that ? You know that the police is investigating the matter and everyone is cooperating by providing statements and clues. Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this scenario, going after his real friends, harassing them...for what? And you call yourself a doctor ? What if someone kills themselves because of trolls like you ? Should you be booked for abetment to suicide? F**k off please for insinuating that anyone at all is keeping quiet. You’re a disgrace to his memory."