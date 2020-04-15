Troll asks Amitabh Bachchan 'Aishwarya kahan hai re buddhe?', check out his befitting reply

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of him dressed as a Punjabi doing ‘bhangra’ (dance), to wish his fans.
He captioned his post as, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई| ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो, हम सब की यही दुहाई| हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन, अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब Happy Baisakhi love".
However, an Instagram user commented on the post which wasn’t received well by Big B. The troll went on to write, "ऐश्वर्या कहां है रे बूढ़े?" (Where is Aishwarya 'buddhe'?)
Bachchan replied by stating, “"वो वहां है, जहां आप कभी नहीं पहुंच पाएंगे, बाप रे बाप!" (She is where you will never reach).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is former Miss World, actress and Big B's daughter-in-law.
The comments have been disabled for the post as of now.
Amid the coronavirus crisis, actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned his feelings on humans and humanity.
Big B shared a throwback image from his young days in which he seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image he posted alongside the old black-and-white picture, the thespian is seen signalling a phone with his hands.
"Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic.. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown.. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another.. there is but one common refrain on every lip.. be safe, be protected," he captioned the image.
On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in films like "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Brahmastra" and "Jhund".
