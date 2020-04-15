Troll asks Amitabh Bachchan 'Aishwarya kahan hai re buddhe?', check out his befitting reply

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of him dressed as a Punjabi doing ‘bhangra’ (dance), to wish his fans.

He captioned his post as, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई| ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो, हम सब की यही दुहाई| हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन, अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब Happy Baisakhi love".

However, an Instagram user commented on the post which wasn’t received well by Big B. The troll went on to write, "ऐश्वर्या कहां है रे बूढ़े?" (Where is Aishwarya 'buddhe'?)

Bachchan replied by stating, “"वो वहां है, जहां आप कभी नहीं पहुंच पाएंगे, बाप रे बाप!" (She is where you will never reach).