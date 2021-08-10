Trishala Dutt sizzles in a sexy red swimsuit; stepmom Maanayata reacts

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, who is currently vacationing in Hawaii, dropped a sexy picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday.
Trishala has been regularly sharing pictures from the exotic tourist destination and treating her followers with some stunning images of herself and the beautiful scenery around her.
In the recent picture, Trishala looks stunning in a red swimsuit as she poses on a yacht.
While sharing the picture, Trishala wrote, "Ahoy, Matey!"
Trishala's stepmom, Maanayata Dutt took to the comments section to drop a few red heart emojis.
Impressed with her latest picture, fans also dropped heart and fire emojis.
Trishala often captivates her fans and followers with her gorgeous photos.
A few days back, she posted a stunning picture of herself from her pool session on Instagram.
In the picture, Trishala can be seen in a white swimsuit as she happily poses for the camera. The picture happens to be from Maui, Hawaii.
Before that, she dropped a photo of herself from the beach in which she can be seen dressed in black monokini as she happily poses for the camera amid a picturesque background.
With her hair pulled back in a bun, the diva can be seen flaunting her radiant skin.
Trishala is a practising psychotherapist in New York and often gets candid during her AMA (ask me anything) sessions on Instagram.
She uses social media platforms to raise awareness about various issues, including mental health.
Recently, the diva made headlines after a user asked her how she deals with so many people judging her constantly. Earlier, she had also talked about being in a toxic relationship several years ago and being treated like trash.
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa and actor Sanjay married in 1987 after meeting at the sets of a film.
A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.