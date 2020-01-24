Trishala Dutt shares adorable throwback picture with grandfather Sunil Dutt

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt took to Instagram sharing a throwback picture of herself with grandfather Sunil Dutt.

"Priceless Dadaji," the caption read. Trishala's step-mother, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt commented with a red-heart on the post.

Many others showered love on Trishala's post with comments bringing back memories of the late actor who was loved by all.