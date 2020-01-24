Trishala Dutt shares adorable throwback picture with grandfather Sunil Dutt

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt took to Instagram sharing a throwback picture of herself with grandfather Sunil Dutt.
"Priceless Dadaji," the caption read. Trishala's step-mother, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt commented with a red-heart on the post.
Many others showered love on Trishala's post with comments bringing back memories of the late actor who was loved by all.
Earlier too, Trishala shared a throwback picture of her late mother Richa Sharma, which also saw Maanayata pour love in the comment section.
Richa and Sanjay Dutt married in 1987. The two had apparently met at the sets of a film. A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)