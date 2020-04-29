Tributes pour in for the versatile actor

Irrfan Khan needs no introduction. A versatile actor, Khan carved a place for himself in the film industry with his choice of unconventional roles.

From Bollywood to Hollywood, he impressed everyone with his acting. From Deepika Padukone’s heartbreak emoji to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “It was an absolute honour sir”, here are reactions from his colleagues…

AMITABH BACHCHAN: Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan…this is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent… a gracious colleague… a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema… left us too soon…creating a huge vacuum…Prayers and duas.

SHAH RUKH KHAN: My friend... the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives. Paimana kahe hai koi, Maikhaana kahe hai duniya teri aakho ko bhi, kya naa kahe hai. Love you.

AAMIR KHAN: Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered.

SALMAN KHAN: Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength. Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts...

AJAY DEVGN: Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife and sons.

KAJOL: Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA: The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues…You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.

ANUPAM KHER: I am completely shattered and deeply saddened to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague and drama school junior Irrfan Khan.

SUBHASH GHAI: Goodbye Irrfan: A man with a Golden Heart and abundant talent. You will be marked as an institution in the Art of Acting, in transforming theatre style of ACTING to improvisational acting on the Indian screen.

AKSHAY KUMAR: Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.

HRITHIK ROSHAN: I had not more than a couple of conversations with you Irrfan, but I have a tear in my eye as I type this .You were a rare human being. I will miss you. Thank you for showing me what being authentic truly means. RIP.

KATRINA KAIF: an irreplaceable loss... a true genius... will be greatly missed... can never forget our laughs during New York.

VARUN DHAWAN: I loved watching every film of his. Whenever I interacted with him, he always told me to be kind to people. Thank u irrfan sir. RIP.

FARHAN AKHTAR: Always wanted to collaborate with him but unfortunately never got the opportunity. thank you for the wonderful memories. be they on screen or the times we got a chance to catch up. RIP Irrfan.