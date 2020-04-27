Treat COVID-19 frontline responders with respect, stop spread of fake news: Shilpa Shetty

In the light of the recent attacks on doctors and medical practitioners during the coronavirus crisis, actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday urged people to acknowledge the contribution of medical staff and requested everyone not to encourage the spread of false news.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video message and appealed people to treat the front-line responders with respect.

She began the video by asking her followers to spare a few minutes to address and acknowledge the selfless efforts of doctors, nurses, and health care workers during these trying times.