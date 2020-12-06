'Transformed' Fardeen Khan visits casting director Mukesh Chhabra, triggers speculation of Bollywood comeback

Turns out, the actor is indeed 'exploring opportunities' to mark his Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of almost 10 years.

According to an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Chhabra confirmed the same and said, "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."

Khan, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen, was often trolled over his weight gain.

Interacting with the media during the launch of his cousin sister Farah Khan Ali’s book, Fardeen had said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don’t care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what’s not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don’t read much about myself these days.”

Talking about returning to films, the 'Hey Baby' actor had said, "In different capacities, yes, I want to act. But collectively, I want to produce and direct things. We are planning on that, so I will make a formal announcement regarding that soon."