'Training my BF to be like yours': Alia Bhatt puts an end to breakup rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

On work front, Ranbir and Alia’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra' has reportedly been halted, due to coronavirus concerns. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 4. However, the makers have decided to delay the shoot amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

With theatres in parts of the country under lockdown, shootings stalled and promotional events and interviews on hold, film industry is bearing the brunt of coronavirus. Ranbir and Alia's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. After facing several delays, the filmmakers zoomed down to December 4, 2020, for the release. However, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have now decided to slow down the shoot.

According to reports, the film was nearing the wrap; however, Ayan and Ranbir didn't want to put the 'Brahmastra' team at risk and has decided to shift the schedule to April. The makers have decided to choose health and safety as their first priority.

The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special cameo, and it also stars Nagarjun and Mouni Roy. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.