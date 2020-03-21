'Training my BF to be like yours': Alia Bhatt puts an end to breakup rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Rumours of B-town’s ‘it’ couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor calling it quits came to light after the latter was assumed to have missed out on his ladylove’s birthday. Meanwhile, Bhatt who celebrated her special day with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, added more fuel to these speculations.
Now, with the coronavirus outbreak, celebs have also chipped in to raise awareness around social distancing. Adding to this, Alia shared a post on her Instagram, with a picture of herself watching the sunset from home. However, it was the caption and comments by her BFFs that clarified their breakup rumours.
Alia captioned the picture as, "stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK"
The picture received validation from Bhatt's sister Shaheen who commented, "So he only takes bad pictures of us only then". Meanwhile Akansha wrote, "Training my bf to be more like yours".
On work front, Ranbir and Alia’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra' has reportedly been halted, due to coronavirus concerns. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 4. However, the makers have decided to delay the shoot amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
With theatres in parts of the country under lockdown, shootings stalled and promotional events and interviews on hold, film industry is bearing the brunt of coronavirus. Ranbir and Alia's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. After facing several delays, the filmmakers zoomed down to December 4, 2020, for the release. However, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have now decided to slow down the shoot.
According to reports, the film was nearing the wrap; however, Ayan and Ranbir didn't want to put the 'Brahmastra' team at risk and has decided to shift the schedule to April. The makers have decided to choose health and safety as their first priority.
The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special cameo, and it also stars Nagarjun and Mouni Roy. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)