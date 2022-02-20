Trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to be out on Feb 21

'The Kashmir Files’ is one of the highly-anticipated movies and the audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

The film has been in talks for its impactful, real-life, and unheard story. To keep the excitement intact, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film along with the official poster.

National award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is ready to bring the most important, relevant, and unreported story of Indian history with 'The Kashmir Files’.

The audience are very excited to see this cinematic wonder come on screen. To keep up the audience's enthusiasm, the makers will be launching the trailer of 'The Kashmir Files’ tomorrow (February 21).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film has already registered a great remark in the USA where it has been screened 30 plus times. Along with the trailer, the official poster of the film will also be released.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th March 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri deactivates Twitter account after death threats over release of 'The...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST