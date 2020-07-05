Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' to be out tomorrow, Sanjana Sanghi asks fans to stay tuned

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film, which is based on John Green's popular novel - 'The Fault in our Stars'.

The film will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project.

"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from 'Kai Po Che' to 'Dil Bechara'," said the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.

Talking about the decision to release it digitally, Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star and Disney India, had said: "We are humbled to be able to play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. In celebration of his life and his extraordinary work, 'Dil Bechara' will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India."

Inputs from IANS.