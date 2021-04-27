Tracing 'Lootcase' filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan's journey from Mumbai locals to Filmfare

Rajesh Krishnan's exemplary journey is an inspiration for many in the entertainment industry. He was born in a traditional Pallakad family in Mumbai. He pursued his schooling and education from Mumbai itself. The impeccable director has completed his post-graduation from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce.

Before venturing into film direction, Rajesh Krishnan refined his brilliance as a copywriter in various leading advertising agencies such as Contract and O&M.

Post his stint as a copywriter, he started his own advertising agency along with Ameya Dahibhavakar called 'Soda Films' in the year 2011.

'Soda Films' went on to give hilarious advertisements, helmed by the ace director. The famous 'HARI SADU' advertisement is still afresh in people's minds. He is known for his humorous content. He presents the problems of common man in a very relatable manner, amusing the audiences.

Rajesh Krishnan revolutionised OTT content with his exemplary direction in TVF's 'Tripling.' The show was highly successful and managed to engage audiences on YouTube back in 2016, wherein consuming web content was a novel thing for Indian masses. Interestingly, he has also played a guest appearance in one of the episodes.

Rajesh Krishnan recently won the 'Best Debutant Director Award - Critic's Choice' at the recent Filmfare awards for his directorial debut 'Lootcase.'

The film has been co-written, directed and co-produced by him. He recently entertained the masses with a hilarious mad for a biscuit brand, re-affirming his stature of one of the best comedy directors in Bollywood.