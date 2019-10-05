Tracing Akshay Kumar’s career graph

2008 to 2011 saw Kumar’s popularity take a serious dive with several of his films like Tashan, De Dana Dan, Blue, 8 x 10 Tasveer and Warner Bros’ one and only Bollywood production Chandni Chowk to China biting the dust. Kambakkht Ishq and Singh is Kinng, were the only saving graces. The box office wasn’t proving to be very helpful to the Khiladi during this lean phase. So the actor reinvented himself, took on the job of playing host to several well received series (Khatron Ke Khiladi was one of them) on television and even ventured into production with Grazing Goat pictures and Hari Om Productions. Housefull 2 and Rowdy Rathore both Rs 100 crore plus earners brought him back his mojo.

Thus far known as an action and comedy star, it took OMG! Oh My God to establish him as a true actor which he later fortified with stirring turns in Jolly LLB 2, Rustom (for which he won the National Award as Best Actor ) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

His stint with nationalistic subjects paralleled Narendra Modi’s rise to the PM post and one could see him in the news hobnobbing with the political fraternity and propounding the collective cause through films like Airlift, Baby, Special 26, Naam Shabana, PadMan, Gold, Kesari and Mission Mangal. In fact his current phase has been his most successful one with Mission Mangal topping the list of highest grossing Akshay Kumar films, earning over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box Office. The audience’ love for the actor has only increased manifold with every controversy.

There are more goodies coming the way of the superstar who appears to have switched back to action and comedy for his forthcoming big-budget issues. Fahad Samji’s

Housefull 4, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Karan Johar’s Raj Mehta-directed Good Newwz and Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb are slated to release in the near future.

The ready to release Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi’s first look/trailers have generated quite a buzz, while Good Newwz and Laxmmi Bomb are in the news for their strong humorous content. These films will ensure that Akshay Kumar continues to sit pretty at the box office.