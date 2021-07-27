'Toxicity of society': Sona Mohapatra slams trolls slut-shaming B'wood women amid Raj Kundra's porn films case

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday said on social media that after businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in connection with a porn racket, many were slut-shaming female public figures, especially those from the entertainment industry.

Calling it the 'toxicity of society', the singer wrote about how the entertainment industry has become a target of trolls following the arrest.

Sona posted a video of herself with her new track Ek Din playing in the background. Along with it, she wrote, "The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other shit. No one has a right to shame, touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough?"

"This one again cus nothing showcases the hypocrisy, patriarchal toxicity of society more than when #porn related news ends up giving people the licence to #slutshame women in the public domain especially if you are in the entertainment industry," she added.